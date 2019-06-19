Boredom in the age of entertainment

Revathy Venkatesan By

In the 1970s when I was a kid, our days dawned with Suprabatham that was aired on All India Radio every

day. We would be sipping our morning cup of coffee and listening to it.

We belonged to a period when the radio reigned supreme in every household. Right from the eldest person to the youngest one, everyone had a favourite radio programme, which they listened to regularly. My grandfather was addicted to the news that would be broadcast at regular intervals. Since we didn’t have access to television in those days, my brother would remain stuck to the radio during cricket matches to listen to the commentary.

When I was an adolescent, Vividh Bharati was at the top of my list of favourite programmes. It used to air the songs of the soon-to-be legendary Ilaiyaraaja, who had entered the film world in the 70s. My mother had her favourite programme Vannachudar, which aired the plays of thespians like Poornam Viswanathan, Y G Mahendra and ‘Crazy’ Mohan. She would finish her daily chores by the time her favourite plays aired and sit avidly near the radio during dinner time. Occasionally we would join her. I remember the family members circling the radio when ‘Crazy’ Mohan’s Crazy Thieves in Palavakkam aired. It made the whole family break into a riot of laughter.

Though it was just the radio around us, we never felt any boredom those days. My daughter, a 2000s kid, had entertainment at the tip of her fingers, thanks to the television remote control. In addition, there is the internet and an array of gadgets like the iPhone in her kitty. Yet, the most common phrase that she used to utter is, “Amma, I am feeling bored.”

