Always easy to blame the ‘other’

Migrant workers from other states of India make up a large share of Kerala’s labour force today. Yes, there are anti-social elements among them, but a vast majority of them are gentle and well-mannered.Some years ago, our neighbour, who was building a new house had hired a few migrant workers.

One day, after returning from office, I went to my backyard and saw coconut husks lying on the ground.

I thought dry coconuts had fallen from one of the two coconut trees in our courtyard, and since there was nobody at our home during daytime, the migrant workers may have jumped the fence and husked the coconuts.

I also saw plastic covers containing food waste they had thrown over the fence to our backyard. I thought they must have seen the coconuts lying on the ground when they came near the fence to throw the waste. The circumstantial evidence strongly pointed to the involvement of migrant workers in the alleged theft.

So, I decided to catch them red-handed.

A few days later, when a coconut tree climber came and plucked the ripe coconuts, I deliberately left one on the ground, near the backyard fence. I made sure that the coconut was visible to the workers.I waited for hours. Nobody came. Eventually, I grew tired of secretly watching the coconut from a window upstairs. I thought, maybe they didn’t come to steal the coconut because they knew I was home. It was a Sunday after all.So, I decided to take a casual leave on the next day to watch over my coconut.

However, that night, I heard unfamiliar sounds coming from our backyard. It must be them, I thought! Have they come at night to steal my coconuts?

I rushed to the window and looked down. In the pale moonlight, I saw a herd of wild boars. One of them was husking the coconut with its tusks. In the morning, I went to the spot and saw the husks!

Migrant workers are often blamed for crimes they did not commit. It is always easy to pin the blame on “the other”. Let us not forget that they are our fellow citizens. They left their homes in search of decent jobs. It is our responsibility to treat them with dignity.

