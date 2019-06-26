Time to walk back to the old grocery store

Sreedevi Jeevan By

Express News Service

It has been a long time since I walked to the old-fangled grocery store that sits just two blocks away from my apartment. I miss smiling at the neighbours passing by and the conversations with them on the way.

I had made good friends with the shopkeeper when I moved into the city. He was the most friendly and welcoming person. I guess it is probably the best way to attract customers. From hospitals and service centres to other utility requirements, he had helped me with a lot of useful tips.

By the way, his grocery store does not sport a fancy hoarding or even have a card machine. Apparently, paying by cash has become passé. So these days, I shop online or drive out to a shopping mall where I can swipe credit cards and even forget how much I paid.

I stand in the elevator with my eyes glued to the mobile, like a zombie. Honestly, I can’t recall the name of my neighbour. Perhaps there is a doctor living next door, but I open Google to find the nearest clinic in case of an emergency.

There is no long wait for a relative flying home with a precious gift—a foreign watch or a perfume. Everything is available online and has lost value.

I wonder why life is very strange. I have no free time even though I have stopped walking and started driving. I have tried to save money, but ended up paying more with added interest.

The smiles have faded, conversations are limited and the mind is stressed. I believe I am suffering from a lack of human interaction syndrome. Today, I am taking a walk back to that old grocery store, to reconnect with my old self.

Sreedevi Jeevan

Email: sreewins@gmail.com