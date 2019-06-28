Home Opinions Mindspace

A childhood space mission to Chennai

I first heard the news when I was enjoying my summer vacation after Class 3 in the backyard of my house. It was the 1970s.

Published: 28th June 2019

By Venkatesan Ganesan
Express News Service

I first heard the news when I was enjoying my summer vacation after Class 3 in the backyard of my house. It was the 1970s. My father, who was back from his office, flourished three air tickets from Tiruchy to Chennai that he had procured using his LTC allowance. He had never made use of it till then, a fact that had annoyed my mother. The whole of our joint family went into raptures at the prospect of the three of us on a plane—a first in the entire family. 

On D-Day, both my parents were dressed in their best. I was armoured with a muffler, sweater and other paraphernalia on the instructions of my grandmother, who felt it would be too cold up in the sky. I looked as though I was on a space mission. We hired two taxis and reached Tiruchy airport accompanied by the entire family all the way from Kambarasampettai. My family waited in the lounge (in those days visitors were allowed there) and took a position from where they could view the plane’s take-off. 

My parents and I climbed up the stairs amidst chants of bon voyage from our relatives. As we boarded the flight we were given a warm welcome by the air hostess. I took the middle seat grudgingly again as instructed by my grandmother, so that I might not peep down from the window. 

After the flight took off, we were given chocolates and sandwiches. As I was relishing them, an announcement came which I thought might be something related to the fastening of the seat belts. But to my astonishment, I learnt from my father that it was the arrival announcement to Chennai. It took an hour for us to reach Tiruchy airport from Kambarasampettai, but it then took a mere 20 minutes to reach Chennai from Tiruchy. I was totally thrilled and spoke at length about my journey to my cousins and neighbours back home. 

After so many years, air travel has become a routine procedure for me. But I still remember fondly my first and only childhood trip in the air. On the other hand, our kids are not fascinated by anything as everything is available to them at arm’s length. Though we see it as a sign of growth, I wonder if they are robbed of the small moments of joy and innocence that come along with them, something we got to enjoy in our childhood.

Venkatesan Ganesan

Email: venkatesan_sabari@yahoo.co.in 

