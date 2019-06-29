Home Opinions Mindspace

When I filed an FIR over water supply

Years ago, during the time I spent a few years in Delhi in my quest for bread and butter, there was a day when the water supply to our house abruptly stopped.

By P Subramanian
Express News Service

While we are living in the midst of water scarcity in Chennai, I am able to recall a day when I was deprived of running water almost completely while the rest of the world had more than enough since it was winter.

I went to the balcony and looked down. Water was gushing out of our pipeline like a fountain. So I went down to investigate. Our water meter was missing. It seemed like thieves had unscrewed the water meter made of brass clean out of the pipeline for making money in the scrap market  and had not taken the trouble to fill the gap left behind.

We used some buckets to catch the water jetting out of the pipe and carried it to our flat on the first floor.  After saving a few buckets this way to use for the rest of the day, I set out to report to the official in charge of the upkeep of the flats about the missing water meter.

The official was a self-important jack-in-office.  He advised me to go to the police station and file an FIR. He also advised me to obtain a non-traceability certificate in case the cops were unable to catch the thieves and recover the meter.

I filed the FIR in our area’s police station and went back to the official to request him to restore my water supply.He said that he did not have any water meters in stock and advised me to buy one from the market. I bought one and went back to the official, this time with a burning question.

 “What if thieves steal the new water meter?” I asked him. “Can you provide a locking arrangement on the wall to secure my meter from thieves?”

The official expressed his inability, yet again, to provide such an arrangement and said that he could ask his plumber to put a piece of pipe instead of the meter and restore the flow of water for the time being. I agreed to that, and after the plumber repaired the pipeline, water started flowing in the taps in our flat once again.

Peace prevailed.

P Subramanian
Email: mailpsubramanian@gmail.com

