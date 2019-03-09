Home Opinions Mindspace

Beating the heat with cool memories 

When the need to shift to a new abode for a month or so came up, I was enthusiastic and full of energy to do so.

Published: 09th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 02:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Tilak Baker
Express News Service

When the need to shift to a new abode for a month or so came up, I was enthusiastic and full of energy to do so. This meant setting up home on the top floor of a house in the heart of the city. It also meant a change of scene, with easy access to the glamour of city life. Over a few weeks, we had managed to equip the one-bed apartment with all the comforts of life. 

Or rather, that is what we thought! Little did we know that we would miss the cool environment-friendly house we were used to for the last 20 years. We had taken for granted the trees and plants and greenery that enveloped our house giving it that rustic look. Very often visitors had a tough time finding our place, as it is tucked away in a bevy of undergrowth upon a hillock. 

The realisation of having been brought up in an eco-friendly house built from simple materials dawned on me only after my experience of living in our new city home. The traditional architects, who were invariably carpenters and master craftsmen and builders, obviously knew a thing or two when they designed Kerala houses with their elegantly tiled pitched roofs that ended in gracefully curved eaves—protecting the verandah surrounding the house from the blazing heat in summer and the driving rains in the monsoon. 

The nadumuttam, an open-to-sky courtyard in the nallukettu type of construction, also ensured that you got a continuous never-ending flow of cool air throughout the building. These tricks of the trade had obviously been handed down from generation to generation by local builders.

Before acquiring a refrigerator, I remember how we used to store drinking water in large earthen pots. The kooja, with a wide base and a thin neck, was ideal for storing and pouring out naturally cooled water. Then, of course, there was the assortment of thirst quenchers, starting with the good old morum vellam or sambaram (spiced buttermilk). More recently, with the endless supply of watermelons, it’s the melon shake, either whisked into a thick drink or watery with pieces of melon swimming around in chunks of crushed ice. Kerala’s pride and joy, the tender coconut with its refreshing elaneer, is a wonder drink that gets you back in action, revived and refreshed within minutes. So let us face the hot, sweaty and sticky days ahead with a host of cool memories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp