Getting caught due to the whims of destiny

AMARENDRA PATTNAIK By

I am a slow driver and rarely cross 40 kilometres per hour when I am at the wheels. Not that I can’t drive faster, but I choose not to. City roads are crazy places. One needs to drive with care. Whizzing bikes and unruly autos can inflict deep scratches and vanish in no time. And then there are cars, drivers with their palms on the horn, trigger ready. The horn always shrieks, whether the car is moving or halted at a traffic signal. In a way, they are sadists on the road.

“What is the fun in driving if you can’t drive other people crazy” seems to be their philosophy. Traffic signals are innocent. Indifferent to the urgency of people, they turn green, yellow and red in rhythm. Crowds swell, vehicles get impatient. Yet, they don’t yield. They change colour when the time comes. Traffic signals control my emotions—my happiness and despair. When I am far from the traffic signal and red is what I see, I feel elated.

The reason: By the time I am at the signal, it would turn green and I am through. If it is green from a distance, I feel sad for just the opposite reason. The feeling is different when I have halted at a traffic signal and waiting for the red to turn green. There is a dilemma—whether to keep the engine on or switch it off. I would often have no idea about the precise waiting time.

And I have regretted my decision many times. And when the light turns green and the crowd moves in slow motion, my singular wish is this: “Please ... God ... please … for heaven’s sake, this signal should turn red only when I am through.” And if God is indeed considerate, the feeling is liberating. Sometimes, I feel like I am flying in the air.

In the crossroads of life, however, there are no traffic signals. The sixth sense tells us whether to make our move or refrain from doing so. We all get stranded due to the whims of destiny, at least once in a while. We make a choice, driven by hope, beset with self-doubt. Life is like that—Red, Green and Yellow. And you never know when red will turn green or green will turn red.