Home Opinions Mindspace

No airplane can match the joy of simple rides

My first ‘vahana’—a wooden rocking horse —was a birthday gift from a grandaunt on my first birthday.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

By N J RAVI CHANDER
Express News Service

My first ‘vahana’—a wooden rocking horse —was a birthday gift from a grandaunt on my first birthday. The handcarved toy was mounted on rockers and had a handle-bar to hold on. My brothers, Presanna Kumar, Prem Prakash, Gokul Nath, Chandran and I had a whale of a time on the saddle. During vacations, our cousins would also get astride the toy horse and join us in the fun. The ‘timber wonder’ provided an unbridled entertainment during our childhood. At the age of three, my grandparents gifted me a tricycle and I graduated to pedalling.

My younger sibling would ride pillion, and we enjoyed going in circles inside the small compound of our home. When we were tired, we would force the elders to push us around. The vehicle was also used as a means of enticement when we refused to dine. My maternal uncle, M D Umapathi was my first driver. When still a tiny-tot, he would wheel me down on his bicycle from our home to where my maternal grandparents lived. Since I was the first grandchild in the family, the elders doted on me.

The weekend routine would see me dressed up in an olive green frock, cheek decorated with a black bindi to ward off the evil eye, and gingerly ferried to my destination. The great outdoors fascinated me—the sights, sounds and the smells I encountered in the streets transported me to a different world. My siblings and I also enjoyed our romance with doubledecker buses that traversed certain routes in the city. They cost only a few annas to and fro.

The chime of the bell, which was a signal to the driver to stop or proceed, was music to my ears. My brothers and I always eyed the precious front seat on the top deck and we would count ourselves lucky if we got one. Then, we could watch the world go by from our lofty perch or playfully clutch at a branch of a roadside tree. It was great fun and we would deboard with a heavy heart at the end of the ride. Many years later, when I rode on a double-decker train to Chennai, the thrill was never the same. Though I have sailed on a steamer and flown on an aeroplane, nothing can quite beat the pleasure of the simple rides.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jagannath Shetty
    Sweet memorabilia
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp