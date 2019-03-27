After the deluge, a heat wave hits Kerala

Sukumaran C V By

Aheat wave is scorching Kerala, the state that was devastated by floods less than a year ago. If you dare to walk now through the streets at noon, you will feel as if you are walking through fire. People have been asked not to go out from 11 am to 3 pm, but nobody is ready to introspect and stop the development mania that destroys the hills and hillocks, fills the wetlands and ponds, threatens the remaining forest cover and transforms the state into an unsustainable concrete jungle with ever-widening roads and flyovers.

My village once had spacious compounds full of cashew trees along with indigenous trees and the majestic black palm trees. The fruit-yielding trees provided food for the squirrels, bats and many birds. When the cashew season is over, till the next season, people would seldom enter the compounds. So they were the safest habitats for foxes, mongooses, wild lizards, quails and other birds. The hooting of the owls, screeching of the bats, howling of the foxes and the sudden sound of the quails flying together were once so common in the village and I never even imagined that a time would come when I wouldn’t be able to hear them.

The indigenous trees and plants, and shrubs and creepers used to effectively absorb the summer heat and preserve the groundwater, and thus helped preserve the biodiversity. Development mania and the greed for money inspired people to root out the indigenous flora and plant rubber trees. They give you their sap (which brings you cash) by draining the groundwater. You have enough money now, but no fresh water to drink and no fresh air to breathe. The creeks, ponds, rivers and all the water bodies dry up; the remaining ones are highly polluted. The birds and animals that depend on the waterbodies go extinct. And the earth is scorched and parched, but we are not ready to abandon our greed, the root cause of the climate catastrophe.

As American marine biologist and conservationist Rachel Carson says in her book Silent Spring, “The earth’s vegetation is part of the web of life in which there are intimate and essential relations between plants and the earth, between plants and other plants, between plants and animals. Our disturbing these relationships may have consequences remote in time and place.” Now we suffer the consequences that are no longer remote in time and place.

