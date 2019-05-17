Home Opinions Mindspace

Trapping a wily rat in trouser pockets

One morning in 1968 my crusty British boss was anonymously ‘anointed’ from above.

Published: 17th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By George Netto
Express News Service

One morning in 1968 my crusty British boss was anonymously ‘anointed’ from above. Ensconced in his room, several nondescript particles suddenly descended on his vaselinedhead as something scampered across the attic above him. He quickly realised it wasn’t manna but rat droppings. Indignant, he thumped the calling bell repeatedly. Peon Sengani rushed in, taking in the scene at a glance. The Brit’s face had reddened like an overripe tomato. But Sengani placated him, saying the needful would be done pronto.
While the boss disinfected himself in the toilet, a rat trap was quickly placed in the attic baited with a piece of burnt coconut. Poor Sengani, while hurriedly throwing open the trapdoor to the attic, had all but scalped himself. Despite a thudding head, he had carefully plugged the chinks in the rafters with newspaper to prevent ‘confetti’ raining down on the boss again.

Surprisingly, the trap remained untouched for the next two days, indicating that the rodent was cunning. To make matters worse, the piquant scent of the burnt coconut bait percolated down to the boss’s table, ‘tainting’ the flavour of his freshly brewed tea and making him sulk over the delay in killing the rat. Nevertheless, egged on by me, Sengani persevered, confident of succeeding sooner or later.
Two more days passed without success. Then one evening the boss asked Sengani to fetch a large leather-bound tome containing tea yield statistics from the attic.  As he gingerly descended the ladder with the tome, Sengani felt something stir in one of his trouser pockets. Panicking, he shrieked in alarm—only to see a rat emerge from his pocket and scurry down the ladder. More from fear than intent, he dropped the  tome—right on the fleeing fugitive, fatally flattening it!

The denouement came later. “Did you carry any burnt coconut pieces in your pocket to bait the trap?” I asked Sengani. He nodded sheepishly. So that was it! The impudent rat had considered it safer to enter an unsuspecting man’s pocket for its favourite snack than a deadly trap.
Unsurprisingly, though sanitised, for several days the boss refused to touch the killer tome—even with the proverbial bargepole as it were. “Yield comparisons can wait!” he snapped evasively when I reminded him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
The Eiffel Tower has turned 130-years-old on Wednesday. Paris is celebrating its birthday with a light show at the famed monument. (Photo | AP)
Eiffel tower, the iron lady of Paris turns 130 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp