Waiting for the  clouds to disperse

Life is a long stretch given to moments of happiness and sadness, anger and frustration,  reconciliation and quiet reflection, that makes it all so worthwhile.

By Sudhadevi Nayak
Life is a long stretch given to moments of happiness and sadness, anger and frustration,  reconciliation and quiet reflection, that makes it all so worthwhile. The journey is the rendezvous, something  like the “Ithaca” of Constantine  Cavafy the Greek poet. “As you set out for Ithaca/hope your road is a long one/ full of adventure, full of discovery ... Don’t hurry the journey at all/ Better if it lasts for years”

When I see the Sun resplendent in its colours, the blue clouds tinged with a silver lining and the long horizon that beckons to unnamed distances, I am happy the day opens with fair promise. The choral chant of birds confirm my hopes. I know nothing great is waiting in the wings but a prayer  that today should be as good as yesterday and tomorrow as good as today. I may not experience great joys or achievements but then let me not experience untold sadness. I see children walking past glowing in their innocence living so wholly in the present. They teach me to love the present for what it is.

In the moments of sadness that engulfs  me when I am  hurt by those I love and trust the most, the betrayal is hard to accept. A careless word or hurtful gesture is difficult to erase but the nobler option is always to forgive. The call to forgive must come from within and when we forgive completely we forget as well. There have also been moments of undiluted  grief when I searched for the meaning to life. It came with strangers and little known friends who called with love and commiseration. It came when a young girl whom I had never met, offered me consolation and ended all her conversations with “Take care”. That means she really cares and that is what life is meant for—to tell people you care.

Moments of frustration and indignation are many when everything seems to be closing in on one. The way out is not to be cowed down by one’s misfortunes but make progress at one’s own pace, step by step and wait for the clouds to disperse. No one has achieved anything in a hurry. It is to have what Hemingway says “grace under pressure”.

When everything is over,  make peace with the world and make the best of The Remains of the Day.  On quiet reflection, “Wise as you will have become so full of experience/ you’ll have understood what these Ithacas mean”.

