A trip to the top of a waterfall in Kerala

Published: 22nd May 2019

By SUKUMARAN C V
Fifteen kilometers from our village in Kerala is the Meenvallam waterfalls, coming from atop one of the mountains of the Western Ghats. We used to visit the falls every year in summer. We would hire bicycles and start the journey early in the morning. After reaching the foothills, we would place the bicycles somewhere safe, start to play in the river and climb uphill.

The water was so pure and clean that we even used to drink it. Travelling uphill, we would reach the waterfalls. There were many falls. After climbing the small ones we would reach the main fall that was more than 100 metres in height. Water was falling into a big pool that was dug out in the hard rock by its continuous fall. We used to jump into the pool and swim. Once we tried to see the source of the falls and started to climb upwards clinging to the rope-like creepers.

When we conquered the highest waterfall and thought that we had reached the top, we saw another fall. We climbed over it only to see yet another one and at last when we reached the zenith, we were surprised to feel the coolness of the atmosphere. We felt no fatigue. What really surprised me was the unlikely beginning of the mighty waterfalls and the river.

All around there was a canopy of big trees. Their gigantic roots crisscrossed the ground and the tendrils of the roots created a soft web from which crystal clear water drops dripped. The drops joined together and formed little flows. Many little flows joined together and formed a creek and started to flow downward. The little flows came from everywhere, from under the rocks, from the sponge-like areas formed by the tendrilwebs of the roots.

The expeditions kept us close to nature. When I was in my twenties, there were no mobile phones and internet to trap the young and no Facebook to deprive them of the rich experience of mingling with others. My friends and I used to explore nature and marvel at its wonders. Now, we see everyone every day on Facebook. No talk, no laughter, no quarrel, no discussion and no feeling of missing. We are living in a world bereft of feelings, trapped in the World Wide Web.

