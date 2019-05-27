Home Opinions Mindspace

Getting caught on the wrong foot

These experiences have made me so nervous that I never go anywhere without a spare pair.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudha Umashanker
Express News Service

I am no Imelda Marcos. But I do have more than one pair of footwear. There are the regular use sandals in brown, black and beige, a couple of gold ones that I bought for weddings in the family and of course walking shoes. There was a time when the leather chappals that our family cobbler Nalliah hand made lasted for years as did the leather and canvas shoes bought at Bata.

With all the fancy technology, footwear today looks good only in the shop. Pay hefty amounts, bring them home and start using them (you will be damned if you use them occasionally) and they will come apart in various ways in a very short span of time. The top from the sole, the inside cushion that will crack and break and the perforated black sole that literally crumbles into pieces. I had been perplexed by this problem for a long time. I hadn’t stepped into any muddy puddle or washed or wiped them with a wet cloth ever. I took it to the store in the hope that it could be mended or fixed only to be told that slippers like these have to be worn once a week compulsorily and their life was only around five months. I came back and checked the soles of the rest of the pairs in the closet and no prizes for guessing what happened. I just consoled myself by thinking it was my Saturn getting nullified. After all, when your slipper gets stolen (usually outside a place of worship) there is a belief that Saturn has left you. While that is another story, running the risk of having footwear come apart is too much to handle really.

I once checked in my baggage and was proceeding to security at the Chennai airport. And just at that precise moment in time the slipper on the right foot came apart. I hobbled along to the check in counter and asked them if I could open the checked in bag in their presence and take out the spare pair from inside .The answer was a firm no. So I continued with one slipper in hand past security till I came to a footwear shop in the airport and bought myself a spare pair.

These experiences have made me so nervous that I never go anywhere without a spare pair. And what’s more I have decided to start living simply and make do with just one or two pairs at a time. In this use and throw consumerist world that is the only sensible solution if I don’t want to be caught on the wrong foot.

Sudha Umashanker
Email: sudha.ganesha@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp