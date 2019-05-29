Home Opinions Mindspace

Look for positive signs in bad news

Recently, a friend, who is a widowed school teacher, called me to pour her sufferings.

By G Philomina
Recently, a friend, who is a widowed school teacher, called me to pour her sufferings. Her only son, a Class XII student, had gone to a friend’s birthday party during the study holidays. After returning home, he vomited, fainted and was taken to the hospital. He was diagnosed with food poisoning and soon became better. She had pinned all her hopes on her son and was disappointed by this incident. I consoled her.  I am also friendly with a couple, both aged over 80. I talk to that lady over phone daily about whatever happens, both good and bad. The happy conversation helps me. 

They attend church service every morning. They go by walk, holding each other’s hands. After the service, their son takes them back in the car. Recently, during my usual call, after I talked about the happenings in my life, I said, “What news there?” She replied, “Good news, waiting to share.” She continued, “This morning, while attending church service, uncle’s prayer book fell down.

I turned towards him, found his head falling and realised he was fainting. I moved towards him.” Before she finished, I shouted, “Oh God, what happened?” She continued, “A person in the next row him tightly till the service was over. Then others helped him lie down in the bench. By that time, our son came with the car and took him to the doctor. Proper treatment and medicines were given.”

With hesitation, I asked, “How did you take it as happy news?” She answered, “See, because that prayer book fell, I could help him immediately. Then others helped, we got medicines in time. Everything went well. Is it not good?” I realised I have to talk about this incident to my teacher friend and ask her to look at the positives from that food poisoning episode. There is a silver lining in every dark cloud and realising that helps us in life.

