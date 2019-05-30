An entrepreneur’s secret tool for life

Ravi Kailas By

Express News Service

As an entrepreneur, I am often approached for ‘life hacks’. How does one effectively run multiple businesses without sacrificing quality of work or peace of mind? Throughout my career as a serial entrepreneur, I have used only one secret tool for clarity and peace of mind: meditation. Simple meditation, sitting on the floor with legs crossed in silence; no frills, no instruction, no ritual. It was a hack I discovered relatively late in life, but it has impacted not only my thought-process but also how I relate to the world as an entrepreneur.

As the chairman of Mytrah Group, my chief responsibilities are strategy and direction, which means leading tectonic shifts at our company, gauging opportunities and risk with a multi-generational time horizon. Strategising requires firm conviction in one’s assumptions about the future. These convictions only surface when you are truly mentally insulated from the volatility of day-to-day business, when you are able to think in decades rather than quarters.

Meditating, the act of observing mental and physical sensations without reaction, compels the mind to be comfortable with silence and pause; it trains our mind not to react, but to reflect. Scientific studies show that meditators have above-average gray matter in the prefrontal cortex, the region of the brain that is responsible for perseverance, effort, self-control and fundamental motivations. It has been shown that just eight weeks of daily meditation can lead to an increase in self-awareness, attention, focus and impulse control.

Meditation is about observing more and doing less. Even more fundamentally, meditation is about embracing impermanence—facing the reality that all physical and mental matter are constantly changing. Through meditation, I have not only found a way to be a more clear-thinking entrepreneur, but I have found a way of looking at the world with a broader perspective. For once we accept that there is no unchangeable “I” or “me”—that we are all, in fact, ever-changing bundle of sensations and thoughts; we become individuals who are able to let go of the ego. Meditation, more so than augmenting my performance as an entrepreneur or individual, has reminded me that the role of the entrepreneur must be directed for the greater good—not individual success. It has broadened my definition of value, and impacted every part of my life.

