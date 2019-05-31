Home Opinions Mindspace

Soon, I’ll forget how to write, talk and walk

There was a time in my life, in the not so distant past, when I could remember the phone numbers of all my friends and relatives.

By PRAGATHI NAYAK
There was a time in my life, in the not so distant past, when I could remember the phone numbers of all my friends and relatives. As people moved places, their numbers changed, and so, I had to keep updating my phone book. With the advent of mobile phones, the phone book started gathering dust as it was no longer needed. The phone could store all the numbers. Today, with my smartphone, not only do I not have to remember any phone number, I need not use my brain at all! It does all the thinking for me. It reminds me when my insurance premiums are due, it reminds me when my friends have their birthdays and even corrects my spelling and grammar.

The phone is so smart, it accurately predicts what I am about to type and gives me several choices of words to choose from. So, I merely have to tap on the right option without bothering to type out the whole word. I used to be a voracious reader and never went to bed without reading for an hour or two. Today, I read WhatsApp messages on the phone, not books, before hitting the sack.

Then, of course, I have to surf Facebook to see what my near and distant friends are up to. By the time I finish, I find myself sleepy and unable to read. Like many others in the digital era, I am guilty of tsundoku, a Japanese word for possessing books which remain unread. However, I do not lack access to entertainment or information, thanks again to my smartphone. I have access to both fake and real news. I can watch cooking shows and learn new recipes. I can also learn various “life hacks”.

I can shop for anything and everything under the sun from the privacy of my bedroom. And not only can I do all these things without stepping out of my house, I can do them without even sitting up! I can do it all lying in my comfortable bed. Once a busy person on my feet all day, I now spend more and more time indoors. I have become a recluse, preferring the company of virtual friends to real. I almost never leave my bed. No doubt, I shall soon forget how to write, talk and walk. Help! I’m becoming a sloth!

