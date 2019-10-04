Walking one’s way to a healthy life

George N Netto By

Express News Service

It may sound odd but, at 75, I find nothing more relaxing than my daily jaunt—an hour of fairly brisk walking in Munnar’s hilly environs. Walking isn’t necessarily tiring if one maintains a reasonable pace.

As one ages, there’s perhaps no better or easier way to stay fit and mobile than by using one’s trotters regularly. A fitness freak, I seldom miss my daily evening constitutional, come rain or shine. Indeed, people sometimes look askance at me when they find me sloshing along in a downpour, clutching an umbrella.

While walking I often pass obese tourists and other strangers, some unconsciously ‘belly-dancing’ along in an all-out effort to shed flab. Perhaps my skinny figure holds out hope for them for I sometimes espy one or two eyeing me covertly. Maybe they envy me. Or maybe, mistaking my thinness for malnutrition, they’re merely commiserating with me!

Torso erect and arms swinging, some walkers stride ahead unselfconsciously, heedless of gawking passers-by. Others walk briskly with their companions manfully trying to keep up with them. Some saunter along casually while others slouch about listlessly. Walkers are often a study in contrast.I prefer to walk alone so that I can think up ideas for my freelance writing—solitude is the best source of inspiration. And a solitary stroll well off the beaten track is one way to break free from familiar faces and ensure there’s no disturbance.

Sometimes I have undesired company—a couple of mongrels join me uninvited. Being distrustful of strays, I quickly shoo them away, my walking stick (which serves more as a weapon than a support) conveying in no uncertain terms what will follow if they don’t make themselves scarce! Experience has taught me that the simplest way to avoid being bitten is to run behind a dog rather than before it—no pearl of wisdom this, but it’s often overlooked.

Seeing the deplorable lack of physical exercise among others and hoping to rouse youngsters out of complacency, I’m sometimes tempted to challenge someone half my age to outwalk or outpace me. I’m prepared to throw down the gauntlet, but will someone pick it up? Whoever does will probably find stooping so low difficult—quite literally!