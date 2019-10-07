Home Opinions Mindspace

Ringing memories from a bygone era

While she was on the call giving necessary details for activation, we kept chuckling beside her. 

Published: 07th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Miraj Chauhan
Express News Service

Tring Tring,” the phone rang and the entire family went nuts. We all wanted to lay our hands on the majestic telephone to answer the maiden call. My mother hushed everyone and with a smug look on her face, took the call. While she was on the call giving necessary details for activation, we kept chuckling beside her. 

After the verification, she very meticulously put the receiver atop the telephone and took out a dairy from the drawer beneath. Her expressions did not betray the excitement in her heart as she flipped through the pages to procure our neighbour’s number. She asked me to hold the diary whilst she made a call. My anxiety now reached a fever pitch and I launched my non-cooperation movement then and there. She gave me a dirty look but I was quite resolute and kept standing there with folded arms and twisted lips.

In the mean time, the call was answered and my mother exclaimed, “Didi main bol rahi hun apne ghar se, phone chal gya” (Didi, I am speaking from my home, the phone has been activated). Till then there was only one telephone in the neighbourhood and that family had become the cynosure of all eyes. But now we too had joined the elite class. After exchanging a few pleasantries, my mother hung up the call and ran her fingers through my hair. She allowed me to have a go at the dialing ring and asked me to dial a number for her. My happiness knew no bounds and I, with my tiny fingers, circled 469 on the dialing ring. Phone numbers in those days used to comprise three digits, unlike today. 

Whenever we had to call a relative far away, we had to book a trunk call with the telephone exchange and had to wait for long hours for a call in return. The telephone exchange would give a call back once the officials got it connected with a time limit of two minutes. An inexplicable feeling would engulf the entire family as the phone’s receiver shuffled hands every 10-20 seconds.

Every single ring used to give me the chills and I would rush to take the call before my mom’s arrival at the scene. The feeling of hearing someone’s voice on the other end would give me goosebumps. The bygone era brimmed with such little joys. Things were valued because they were not easily available. 

Miraj Chauhan

Email: mirajchauhan87@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp