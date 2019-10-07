Ringing memories from a bygone era

Miraj Chauhan By

Tring Tring,” the phone rang and the entire family went nuts. We all wanted to lay our hands on the majestic telephone to answer the maiden call. My mother hushed everyone and with a smug look on her face, took the call. While she was on the call giving necessary details for activation, we kept chuckling beside her.

After the verification, she very meticulously put the receiver atop the telephone and took out a dairy from the drawer beneath. Her expressions did not betray the excitement in her heart as she flipped through the pages to procure our neighbour’s number. She asked me to hold the diary whilst she made a call. My anxiety now reached a fever pitch and I launched my non-cooperation movement then and there. She gave me a dirty look but I was quite resolute and kept standing there with folded arms and twisted lips.

In the mean time, the call was answered and my mother exclaimed, “Didi main bol rahi hun apne ghar se, phone chal gya” (Didi, I am speaking from my home, the phone has been activated). Till then there was only one telephone in the neighbourhood and that family had become the cynosure of all eyes. But now we too had joined the elite class. After exchanging a few pleasantries, my mother hung up the call and ran her fingers through my hair. She allowed me to have a go at the dialing ring and asked me to dial a number for her. My happiness knew no bounds and I, with my tiny fingers, circled 469 on the dialing ring. Phone numbers in those days used to comprise three digits, unlike today.

Whenever we had to call a relative far away, we had to book a trunk call with the telephone exchange and had to wait for long hours for a call in return. The telephone exchange would give a call back once the officials got it connected with a time limit of two minutes. An inexplicable feeling would engulf the entire family as the phone’s receiver shuffled hands every 10-20 seconds.

Every single ring used to give me the chills and I would rush to take the call before my mom’s arrival at the scene. The feeling of hearing someone’s voice on the other end would give me goosebumps. The bygone era brimmed with such little joys. Things were valued because they were not easily available.

