Home Opinions Mindspace

When the Big Apple became a sour fruit

Meera and her family of four flew via Dubai and landed at JFK airport in New York after a 24-hour journey.

Published: 10th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

By P Subramanian
Express News Service

The other day, a big row erupted between two aunts in my family. The quarrel arose when the daughter of one of the aunts living in Chennai decided to visit another aunt’s daughter, who is in New York. These days, many seem to be earning enough money to splurge and cousin Meera from Chennai wanted to go to New York, because she thought her cousin Gita, who was settled there, would bear her boarding, lodging and local transport expenses.

Meera and her family of four flew via Dubai and landed at JFK airport in New York after a 24-hour journey. After passing through immigration and collecting their baggage, they found that there was no reception committee waiting to receive them. Meera called Gita and asked her whereabouts. Gita asked Meera to take the subway and get down at the station closest to her apartment. Gita explained that train was faster compared to other modes of travel. Meera was disheartened that they were made to fend for themselves in an alien land. She recalled the plight of the heroine in the movie English Vinglish. They took the train and reached the apartment of Gita, which was on the 21st floor.

They were served bread, butter, jam, pasta and tea. Meera yearned for idli or dosa. Gita said she did not have idli batter in the fridge and it had to be procured from a distant Indian store.

When Meera’s family was relaxing after tea, Gita said, “This apartment is meant to accommodate only four members. We cannot take another four guests. It is against the rules.” Meera asked, “What is the way out?” Gita said, “I will put you in a budget hotel.” Thus Meera and family landed in a hotel room and got to eat bread, waffles, pizza and pasta for the next few days. They moved around by suburban train for sightseeing since Gita had to go to work.

As soon as she came back to India, Meera narrated her woes to her mother. Her impulsive mother called her sister and upbraided her for the poor hospitality extended by Gita at the Big Apple. Her sister defended her daughter by saying that New York was not Chennai and people should understand the difficulties of others and banged the phone down. The sisters are not on talking terms after that. Family members who heard about the unsavoury episode were at a loss to decide who was at fault.

P Subramanian
Email: mailpsubramanian@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp