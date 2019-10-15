A little love would have saved her life

Dr SYLVIA GEORGE By

Express News Service

The medical fraternity worldwide observes October as breast cancer awareness month. Even though it is one of the few curable forms of cancer, the toll is relatively high. Every year, when I see posters and leaflets on the same, an encounter in my undergraduate days with an unfortunate home-maker comes to my mind.I was supposed to learn from observing one of our senior surgery faculties in OPD as usual. My friends and I were looking forward to taking the patients’ history and examining them in turn. That is when she walked in, and something about her did not allow me to take my eyes off her.

In her late forties, stout and beautifully dark, a shabby saree draped in the most careless way possible, she walked into the surgery OPD cubicle that Monday morning. A close look at her face told me that whatever brought her there was frightening her. She was accompanied by her husband, who was wearing a black shirt, melon yellow pants and baseball cap, looking remarkably calm for a bystander in a government medical college.

“Why did you wait so long?” my professor was yelling. Her bare chest revealed to us what we call a fungating carcinoma of the breast, on the left side. It was a spot diagnosis, the cancer was eating her chest. Pus and dead tissues oozing out, the whole cubicle was smothered with that smell.With the long queue waiting for him, my professor assigned me the job of extracting the details from her. I could easily say that the cancer was literally and metaphorically reaching her heart. She knew that she was dying.

It all began a few months ago, with a lump in the breast. Like every other Indian mother, living her life for the family, she did not care to get it investigated. She took it for a mild bump and believed it would go away on its own. If only had she come to the same room back then, things would have been so different. “I know, my dear, but all my drive for a long and happy life was thwarted the moment my children left me,” she told me.

I was at a loss for words. I never saw her again. The only information I gathered was that she was referred for palliative treatment. It is quite unlikely that she survived. But a loving family and a tad more self care and things would have been very different.