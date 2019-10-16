My soul longs for rain, the petrichor

Shreya Srihari By

While all the other kids in the Montessori chirped in chorus pleading for the rain to go away, I was the unique, crazy one who sang, “Rain, please don’t go away ...”

A ninth grade student at Bengaluru’s Vidyaniketan Public School, I am a born pluviophile. My soul longs for the petrichor. The earthy smell and the cloudy sky, they help me experience paradise on earth.

My taste buds too have their own demands during downpours. When it rains during or after dusk, the best thing we could ever ask my mother is to make some fried food. The humidity and the food complement each other so well. I would say that the rain is the silly culprit that has made me a foodie today.

While my nose and my tongue have their own pleasures, my eyes too have one—the droplets of water on my windows. When I was younger, I would imagine that the water droplets were racing each other to reach the window sill first. This personification that I gave to the droplets seems to have made me more competitive. The rhythmic fall of the droplets has also taught me the beats of music.

Rain has always been a secret friend because of whom I am what I am today. I always find peace of mind during rainy days. Sometimes I get drenched in the rain, allow the droplets to beat me hard on my face so that they cleanse my soul and free my spirit.

All of us have fond memories of downpours. Maybe we have forgotten them, but it is worth recollecting them. So let us praise the rains, let us sing for the rains to come back again.

