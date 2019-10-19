Home Opinions Mindspace

A baptism by fire for a few dollars more

In the mid-nineties, I took charge as a system administrator at the State Bank of India, HAL Branch, Bengaluru.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

By N J Ravi Chander
Express News Service

In the mid-nineties, I took charge as a system administrator at the State Bank of India, HAL Branch, Bengaluru. The job entailed working in shifts since the End of Day (EOD) operations stretched into the wee hours. The branch was the only one in the state and maybe in the country that opened at an odd 8.15 in the morning, probably to synchronise with the factory timings. The EOD exercise would conclude well past midnight, and there were occasions when we spent the night at the branch with pests for company. Thankfully the ordeal ended when an official working in the forex desk earned a promotion, and I was asked to step into his shoes.

The new job was a baptism by fire. Terms like foreign exchange, imports and exports, bank guarantees, FDI, Nostro and Vostro accounts, etc., sounded like Latin and Greek to me, but I slowly and steadily learned the ropes. It was also interesting to interact with clients of all hues. My real oxygen came from meeting and talking with people.

Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma, a former Indian Air Force pilot and the only Indian citizen to embark on a space journey, was one of my celebrity customers. I marvelled at his accomplishment and grit. He shared many interesting stories on space travel. The staff were quite envious of the camaraderie that we shared, so much so that one of them came up with a request to introduce him to the office colleagues.

When I broached the topic to the astronaut, the response was in the affirmative and my fellow staffers were pleased as punch. Though he was rich and famous, he had the uncanny habit of haggling for better rates for his dollars. Our association ended after I left for a rural centre on promotion. Other celebrity customers included former cricketer Rahul Dravid and his statemate Carlton Saldhana. Given their busy schedule, it was their fathers who transacted on their behalf. 

I would like to recall an embarrassing incident that stumped me. A foreigner who walked in to exchange dollars offered me a $100 tip for the express service, but I politely declined. In another instance, while doing duty at the SBI counter at the first Aero Show in Bengaluru, I gave away some complimentary stuff to the Russians who were participating in the event. They reciprocated my gesture by gifting me cute aeroplane cufflinks that I treasure to this day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp