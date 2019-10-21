Home Opinions Mindspace

Entire compartment was one big family

I was on my way to Belagavi by the Bombay-bound Chalukya Express.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By G Nataraja Perumal
Express News Service

I was on my way to Belagavi by the Bombay-bound Chalukya Express. I boarded the train at Tirunelveli. Seated in front of me was a cheerful woman with her humble and obedient husband and three helpful children. She exchanged pleasantries with me. Being shrewd, she readily sensed my age-related ailments and asked her son to shift to the upper berth, leaving the reserved lower berth to me as a gesture of goodwill.

The train moved at a snail’s pace and finally reached Madurai. A woman with a bag and heavy baggage entered our compartment and settled in her seat with great difficulty. The children helped the new entrant arrange her belongings, made her feel at home and established a good rapport by calling her auntie often times.

The lady and children, now settled in Bombay, filled the whole compartment with love and affection and made the tedious journey a pleasant one. A biology teacher in a Kendriya Vidyalaya, she was proficient in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil and English. She had a mine of info to share, from the three-language formula to PM Modi’s bold decision on Article 370 to the drought in Chennai. She shared her ideas politely with due respect to the views of the rest. Anchors and participants in TV debates could learn a lesson or two from her.

She talked to the woman who boarded the train in Madurai in Kannada for some time and translated to us that she was to step down at Birur to proceed to the renowned Sringeri, where Adi Sankara had established the Saradha Mutt, one of his many mutts to unite the nation. Birur came. The whole compartment helped the woman get down with her heavy belongings in two minutes. 

As someone who is bilingual with just knowledge of Tamil and English and has a language handicap beyond Bengaluru for all practical purposes, I could have missed much of the journey but for the teacher, who translated things in no time.

I was envious of almost everything about her—helping nature, the way her children have been brought up, being a polyglot and so on. She treated the whole compartment as her own family. This is what our dharma is all about—Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.  I talked to her on and on without feeling time trickling by. And my destination Belagavi came. I stood up with folded hands and bid adieu to the blessed family.

G nataraja Perumal

Email: natarajgreen@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp