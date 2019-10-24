Home Opinions Mindspace

Crossing the seas no more arduous, but...

The world was termed a “global village” as early as in the 1960s, when Marshall McLuhan coined the concept.

Published: 24th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2019 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Travelling through Scotland

Travelling through Scotland

The world was termed a “global village” as early as in the 1960s, when Marshall McLuhan coined the concept. The idea underlying it was a shrunken world wrought by a huge rise in transport and communication facilities. Its effects, however, are most pronounced today. The availability of motorable transport to nooks of the globe, communication facilities that follow us like a loyal dog and a rise in purchasing power—these are a perfect recipe for us to travel like never before.

And why not? After all, a person who has not travelled has just read one page of the book. Travelling is much more than just recreational. It is experiential, spiritual and most of all, holistic. Sadly, this journey of self-discovery has now become another means of consumption. Sample the ways every state and country hamstring each other out in soliciting tourists with catchy phrases. Corporates are not far behind. Crossing the seven seas is no more arduous.

But should travel essentially work at cross-purposes with the larger ideal of sustainability? Definitely not. Avarice for exploration has increased manifold, so have the by-products of the avarice. The footprints of consumption adorn even the darkest of jungles and the deepest of oceans. You may fail to spot a wild animal in a jungle safari. But you are most sure to spot a broken plastic bottle. A sunset on a sea beach may elude you. But heaps of trash coughed up by each successive wave won’t.

Is it not insensitivity towards those inhabitants of that hill station or coastal hamlet, that they are left to deal with all the trash dumped on them? It is unreasonable to wait for civic authorities to salvage the situation. A lot can and should be done by civic society. “Travel, but sensitively” should serve as the mantra for any globetrotter. Individuals and family should internalise responsible travelling. Eco-friendly packaging and disposal practices should be internalised.

‘Ecotourism’ is itself an oxymoron, as tourism involves using non-renewable energy for travel, conversion of lands into resorts and roads, and an intrusion into the fragile food chain.  So it is desirable that the world over, certain zones be precluded from tourism. But in those areas harnessed as tourist destinations, there is a serious and urgent need for communities to inculcate a travel sensitivity, lest the journey lead to the destination called destruction.

(Views are personal) 

Rohini D. IRS, rohini.divakar@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Security personnel in Srinagarn. ( File Photo | AP)
'How many days you want restrictions in Kashmir', SC asks Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Indian Army, NASSCOM ink deal to train war veterans
Pilgrims at the Kartarpur shrine (Photo | EPS)
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts
Baba Ramdev (File photo)
Court directs FB, Google, Twitter to remove videos defaming Baba Ramdev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala bypolls: UDF's TJ Vinod wins Ernakulam constituency by 3673 votes
Kerala bypolls: CPM wrests Vatiyoorkavu seat from Congress
Gallery
Though Congress-led UDF secured three seats in the five Assembly by-elections, the CPM-led LDF wrested one additional seat in the Kerala Assembly, taking its tally to 93. (Photo| B P Deepu, EPS)
Kerala bypolls 2019: VK Prasanth to Shanimol Usman, here are all winners
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp