Home Opinions Mindspace

Flowers that bloom just once each year

Malars are a clever blend of reading matter and advertisements, the latter sought so that the till in the newspaper/magazine office will ring, bringing music to the ears of the proprietors.

Published: 26th October 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

By J S RAGHAVAN
Express News Service

It is not known whether Narakasura, the demon slain by Lord Krishna, included the publication of bulky supplements (called malars) in addition to new dresses, sweets and crackers as celebratory items of DeepavaliMalars mean flowers, but these malars are not merely flowers; they are colourful chaplets made from them. Being bumper issues printed on art paper in colour, they run into 300-400 pages, a heavy affair requiring wrist power from the senior citizenry, who may like to read them lying in bed.

Malars are a clever blend of reading matter and advertisements, the latter sought so that the till in the newspaper/magazine office will ring, bringing music to the ears of the proprietors. Malars are their bonus.
A few Tamil journals go thematic. Topics like ethnic food, handicrafts, folk dance, travelogue and such are handled in depth with colourful photographs, alongside articles on topical musts like Chandrayaan and Keezhadi.

There are a crop of special scribes who write once a year, like seasonal birds visiting a sanctuary. Fiction is also given a pat on the back. Care is taken that the theme does not make the reader woebegone but joyous. A travelogue to a far-off Timbuktu by the photojournalist will highlight the flora and fauna or the frescos and statues. More of them without heads or limbs, the merrier.

A young actress’s day out in an orphanage, where she will be the life and soul of the party, lighting sparklers or feeding the kids with sweets may be a star feature. Jokes contributed by a band of writers, who can churn out oodles of them, will be sprinkled as comic relief with an eye on the layout.

The editor of the journal putting together the Deepavali number, balancing the ad and text mix, may be foxed by a snooty writer past his prime, who might have sent a copy that should go into spam. His job is unenviable as he has to read puerile stuff and be alert as this anecdote will exemplify. 

Ki Va Jagannathan, the eminent  Tamil scholar, was once going over the layout of a story in Kalaimagal, a respected  literary journal  under his editorship. The illustration was of a young couple in a garden during Deepavali night, a full moon shimmering in the sky. With a curious smile he asked the artist to explain from where the moon appeared during the night of Deepavali, which always falls on a new moon day!

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp