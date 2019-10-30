Home Opinions Mindspace

How tech made me mentally negligible

Technology and I are not the best of friends. In fact, its rapidly changing nature scares me. Though learning is lifelong, I think it should exclude tech.

Published: 30th October 2019

By Padma Ganapati
Technology and I are not the best of friends. In fact, its rapidly changing nature scares me. Though learning is lifelong, I think it should exclude tech. I do know how to type a Word document, google for information and send emails. But that is about as far as my expertise (or rather, lack of it) extends. 

My lack of fascination began with the advent of mobile messages with their cryptic abbreviations and a shocking lack of grammar. Call me slow on the uptake, but I had difficulty in understanding that gibberish. My messages tend to be concise and consist of whole sentences that are not ambiguous. But then, I belong to the previous century or even earlier!

Today tech is the buzz word. Every day, new trends emerge making it more fickle than fashion. Jeeves,  Bertie Wooster’s gentleman’s gentleman, said of the latter that he was “mentally negligible”. The label could very well be applied to me.

Now, people order all and sundry things online as it saves them the hassle of negotiating traffic, finding parking space, looking for what they need and returning home tired and dispirited. There is endless choice and prices are reasonable.

There is a likelihood of your being sent the wrong size or colour. What of it? Send it back undamaged and an exchange can be effected. Simple! Want vegetables? Order online. What if you get wilted greens or not-so-fresh vegetables? Think of the convenience. They come to your doorstep. That your afternoon nap may be disturbed is a small price to pay for the convenience. Don’t feel like cooking? No problem. Call Swiggy or Zomato and order! That goes for bills too. Sometimes these don’t work but that is by the way.

Online learning is all the rage. AI and robots are our masters. There is machine learning, deep learning and interactive learning. Folks like me jog along in our comfortable, old-fashioned grooves and let the fast-changing tech world pass by.

