A ‘villain’ who paid us a visit this rains

In a place like Chennai, showers in the midst of a blistering summer is like manna from the heaven.The recent spell of rains brought in a lot of lush greenery, shiny puddles of water, a galaxy of mushrooms and tiny wild flowers that looked like glowing fireflies illuminating a dull, dark night.

The baggage that comes with the rains—clean water,copious water supply in our wells, glowing gardens

and a flamboyant energy are all sights of relief after a scorching summer.In the middle of this visual pageant, appear a lot of creepy crawly friends—tadpoles, centipedes, dragonflies and of course, a special guest—a greenish brown snake with a tiny hood.

It appeared out of nowhere. While I watched it in awe, slithering about in a graceful, meandering, self, I was reminded of D H Lawrence’s reaction on spotting a snake. “But must I confess how I liked him, / How glad I was he had come like a guest in quiet, to drink at my water-trough / And depart peaceful, pacified, and thankless, / Into the burning bowels of this earth.”But my neighbours reacted with panic. They screamed, screeched, hissed, raved and ranted. A video of the snake was even posted on a WhatsApp group.

Everyone soon got obsessed about killing this ‘villain’. In fact, there was literally a war cry in our colony. The owner of an abandoned house nearby was blamed for his long neglected backyard; people were warned about the potential dangers of stepping out in the dark; additional lights were installed by some residents and instructions were given to holler out for help if it were to be sighted again. After about a month of playing hide and seek, our slimy rascal turned up in the motor room of a little nursery school.

The watchman went to switch on the motor and saw the green eyed-demon in all its glory. The watchman, who said he had never seen a live snake did a double take, sweat profusely, screamed and ran backwards, hit his head on a wall and passed out. Some passersby, who heard the commotion, went into the motor room and killed the snake. Our villain died a tragic death.

