Home Opinions Mindspace

A ‘villain’ who paid us a visit this rains

In a place like Chennai, showers in the midst of a blistering summer is like manna from the heaven.

Published: 03rd September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 02:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Sreelatha Radhakrishnan
Express News Service

In a place like Chennai, showers in the midst of a blistering summer is like manna from the heaven.The recent spell of rains brought in a lot of lush greenery, shiny puddles of water, a galaxy of mushrooms and tiny wild flowers that looked like glowing fireflies illuminating a dull, dark night.

The baggage that comes with the rains—clean water,copious water supply in our wells, glowing gardens
and a flamboyant energy are all sights of relief after a scorching summer.In the middle of this visual pageant, appear a lot of creepy crawly friends—tadpoles, centipedes, dragonflies and of course, a special guest—a greenish brown snake with a tiny hood.

It appeared out of nowhere. While I watched it in awe, slithering about in a graceful, meandering, self, I was reminded of D H Lawrence’s reaction on spotting a snake. “But must I confess how I liked him, / How glad I was he had come like a guest in quiet, to drink at my water-trough / And depart peaceful, pacified, and thankless, / Into the burning bowels of this earth.”But my neighbours reacted with panic. They screamed, screeched, hissed, raved and ranted. A video of the snake was even posted on a WhatsApp group.

Everyone soon got obsessed about killing this ‘villain’. In fact, there was literally a war cry in our colony. The owner of an abandoned house nearby was blamed for his long neglected backyard; people were warned about the potential dangers of stepping out in the dark; additional lights were installed by some residents and instructions were given to holler out for help if it were to be sighted again. After about a month of playing hide and seek, our slimy rascal turned up in the motor room of a little nursery school.

The watchman went to switch on the motor and saw the green eyed-demon in all its glory. The watchman, who said he had never seen a live snake did a double take, sweat profusely, screamed and ran backwards, hit his head on a wall and passed out. Some passersby, who heard the commotion, went into the motor room and killed the snake. Our villain died a tragic death.

Sreelatha Radhakrishnan
Email: sreelatharadhakrishnan53@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp