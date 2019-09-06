Home Opinions Mindspace

A once mighty king’s voice is now feeble

Over the decades, numerous inventions have been made in the field of science and technology. Each of it changed our lives in various ways.

Published: 06th September 2019

By T Anand Raj
Express News Service

Over the decades, numerous inventions have been made in the field of science and technology. Each of it changed our lives in various ways. In the field of entertainment, new inventions have led us to start new hobbies.One of the most favourite hobbies of the previous generation was listening to All India Radio. Almost everyone of us did. But, how is AIR doing today? Once a mighty king, its voice is hardly heard today. Do people still listen to AIR? I asked a few of my friends and they all said no.

I feel private television channels and FM networks have made a major impact on people. The advent of internet and smartphones changed the meaning of entertainment.These developments have whittled away the number of listeners AIR has. Phones that can store music, games and videos have turned people away from the radio.

AIR has always catered to the needs of all sections of people. It had, and still has, a wide variety of programmes. There are programmes for children, which at one point were very popular.Farmers too listened to programmes connected to farming with great enthusiasm. They gained information about seeds, fertilisers and various cultivating techniques.

AIR’s weather report helped all of us. For a cricket-crazy country like India, the AIR did yeoman service with its wonderful commentaries. Meanwhile, programmes like Sangeet Sitare, Chaya Geet, Aap ki farmaish, Jaimala, etc., fulfilled the needs of music lovers. Even now, I find that AIR is broadcasting excellent programmes. Though patronage is unlike before, the broadcaster has not compromised on quality.

Today, almost every political party has a media organ to promote its views. People relying on such media for information would only get one side of the story.  In contrast, the AIR has a distinction for broadcasting unbiased and authentic news from the time of its inception.

We must salute this dedicated organisation and lend our ears to AIR every now and then. The government too should understand the ground realities and produce programmes to suit to the taste of the present generation and promote AIR in a big way.

T Anand Raj
Email: taraj2804@gmail.com

