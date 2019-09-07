Home Opinions Mindspace

Bottles of memories from our orchard

On a recent visit to Vasco in Goa, I stopped at a confectionery to recuperate from bus fatigue and also for a much-needed snack.

Published: 07th September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

By N J Ravi Chander
Express News Service

On a recent visit to Vasco in Goa, I stopped at a confectionery to recuperate from bus fatigue and also for a much-needed snack. While gorging on pastries, something in the glass enclosure caught my eye: home-made guava jams and jellies. The mere sight of them transported me to my childhood days in Bengaluru when my mother, Padmavathi, prepared this delicacy at our home.

The guava jams and jellies were our favourite dessert during our halcyon days. The fruits were sourced from the two huge trees that dotted the garden of our family bungalow. These provided a bounty during the season. When the trees were in fruit a horde of bats, parakeets, squirrels and monkeys would descend on the garden to eat the fruits. Despite the raids on the orchard, there was plenty for everybody.

My brothers, my father and I, armed with cloth bags slung on our shoulders, would clamber up the branches and harvest the fruits. My mother would then proceed to pick the delicious, ripened ones for the making of the jam. The ‘jam session’ was an elaborate affair and required skill, patience and effort aplenty. The perfectly ripe fruits would be cut into four, boiled, mashed, sieved and finally cooked and stirred with the ingredients until they achieved a thick consistency.

My mother was famous for her jam-making skills so much so that her story spread far and wide. Many a neighbour, friend or relative would unashamedly ask for an extra container of the fabulous jam. Though my mother was good at making an assorted variety of fruit jams, including mango preserves and coconut burfi, the guava jam stood out from the rest of the pack and was our favourite. We loved the delicious, sweet spread on our chappatis, pooris, dosas and idlis or just enjoyed finger-licking them.

When my mother was not around, my siblings and I would slip into the kitchen, draw out spoonfuls of the mouth-watering pulp and thrust them into our mouths. They indeed tasted like manna from heaven. The exorbitantly priced branded varieties of jams sold in the retail outlets were poor cousins to ‘amma’s jam’. And the best part was that they were completely organic and free of preservatives.My beloved mamma and the guava trees are no more but the sweet memories continue to linger.

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp