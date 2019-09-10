Home Opinions Mindspace

In search of flowers in Kerala's villages

Onam is back again. Despite witnessing a deluge of the worst kind for the second consecutive year, Malayalis have not lost their festive cheer.

By VICTOR GEORGE
Onam is back again. Despite witnessing a deluge of the worst kind for the second consecutive year, Malayalis have not lost their festive cheer. Every myth-loving Malayali remembers the benevolent King Maveli who revisits his kingdom and blesses them with peace and prosperity. Though the festival takes its cue from a Hindu scripture, it has become a sentiment which unites all Malayalis—irrespective of caste, creed and religion. I moved to the north of Kerala from my hamlet in the south some years ago. Today, I was reminded of our Onam celebrations during the 1960s.

As a child, I used to wear the traditional yellow towel and roam around with my cousins and friends during the holidays. There were so many customs, of which making the floral carpets, known as ‘Onapookalam’ was the most important. In those days, the bunds of the fields and lands were abundant with various kinds of flowers.

For children, those were the happiest days of the year as nobody prevented them from roaming the countryside in search of flowers. The swing is another integral part of Onam. One of my cousins was an expert in making swings with coconut leaves. We used to rock one another on it. My Onam musings will not be complete without mentioning my pet dog which was very dear to me. It used to accompany me everywhere, wagging its tail even to my school and I had a tough time driving him away.

Once during an Onam season, I returned home after collecting flowers for the floral carpet from the bunds of our paddy fields. My parents were away. I got the key to our house from my neighbour and tried to open the door. But the dog continued barking and prevented me from opening the door. Sensing that something was wrong, I called my uncle. He came in no time and opened the door. And there it was.

A large venomous snake was lurking behind the door. My uncle killed the snake. Everyone heaved a sigh of relief and praised the dog for alerting me of the danger. The sad part of the story was that, after a year my father expired a few days prior to the Onam holidays. He was laid to rest in our family cemetery nearby. My dog refused to take any food and remained in the graveyard. Our efforts to bring him back to our home went in vain and he breathed his last on the day before Onam.

