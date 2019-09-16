Home Opinions Mindspace

The many hurdles to eating healthy

After reading mounds of material on the ill effects of unhealthy eating habits, I got converted from being a binge eater to being a healthy eater.

Published: 16th September 2019

By P Subramanian
Express News Service

After reading mounds of material on the ill effects of unhealthy eating habits, I got converted from being a binge eater to being a healthy eater.  I did not realise that the way ahead was dotted with many hurdles and dishes.

My mother wanted to visit a cousin. I took her to the cousin’s place.  As is the custom in south India, his wife offered us filter coffee. I said, “I don’t drink coffee”. The cousin reacted immediately with a guffaw, “Why? Have you started sipping whisky and soda instead of coffee?” I did not relish his joke and politely said I would prefer a glass of water.  On yet another occasion, an elderly relative served oily pakoras when I visited him. Since he was many years older and eating a plateful, I tasted one pakora and stopped. He said, “Nothing will happen if you eat pakoras once in a while.  Have some more.”

I went to a hotel to have lunch with my wife. The menu card had south Indian lunch, north Indian lunch, mini meal and executive lunch.  To be safe, I ordered south Indian lunch.  Two thalis with two bowls of rice were placed before us. The rice bowls were too big and I told the server to take away one bowl, since both of us put together might not do justice to one bowl of rice. We also requested him to remove the sweets and fried papads and chips in the plates.  The waiter said the thali came with 23 specified items and he could not take some selectively back to the kitchen. I felt guilty to waste a large amount of rice, but consuming more than needed would add up unnecessary calories and consequent health issues. Hotels hesitate to serve healthy vegetable dishes. Maybe a majority of customers prefer fries and sweets, even if unhealthy.

A wedding is another event where one wastes a lot of food.  Caterers brainwash the hosts into believing that making people sit down and eat on a banana leaf is the best way of honouring guests. They charge per head. If it is a buffet dinner, one can select and eat what one needs. Unfortunately, on a banana leaf many items are served which one may not like to eat and one feels guilty to leave so many items on a leaf. If I attempt to sneak out of a wedding hall without having food, an eagle-eyed relative or a friend stops me and beseeches me to eat before leaving.

P Subramanian

Email: mailpsubramanian@gmail.com

Comments

