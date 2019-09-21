Home Opinions Mindspace

There is no heroism in breaking rules

The other day I saw three youngsters riding a bike on the wrong side of the road.

Published: 21st September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

By J S Ifthekhar
Express News Service

A Traffic cop flags down a biker. “Show me your licence, “ he orders. The man shuffles through his bag and comes up with his license. “What about insurance and Pollution Under Control certificate?” He produces that too. The cop scratches his head and asks the man to pay a fine of Rs 200. The bewildered biker asks why he is being penalised when all his documents are in order. “Where you have kept them?” “In a plastic cover.” “Don’t you know plastic covers are banned?” the cop growls.

That’s the hot joke on social media. But the reality is no less shocking. The government’s decision to slap heavy penalties under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act has set the cat among the pigeons. Many states have put a break on the implementation of the law for fear of public outcry. But if we look at the chaotic traffic on roads and the impunity with which traffic rules are being violated, the government seems perfectly right in imposing hefty fines.

The other day I saw three youngsters riding a bike on the wrong side of the road. The boy who was driving was speaking on a mobile wedged between his ear and shoulder. I stopped them and asked whether they were not aware of the heavy penalties. “Sir they are not implementing it right away. We will be careful when they do it,” was the casual reply. I was rather shocked at their audacity and lack of respect for the law. In fact, many persons seem to derive pleasure from cocking a snook at the law. Overspeeding, jumping signals and reckless driving gives them some kind of joy. Tales of how they hoodwinked cops are shared as heroic acts. What’s worse, those who follow the rules are not considered ‘man enough’. Aren’t our movies responsible for injecting this false sense of bravado by showing the hero riding recklessly in hot pursuit of the villain?

It’s not celebrities alone, politicians also show scant regard for the law. Recently, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi rode a bike with Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar on the pillion while inspecting some work. Both of them were helmetless. It was only after they attracted flak on social media, that the senior IAS officer paid a penalty for the offence. But the lawmaker remained unapologetic.

Fear is key. Thanks to the new law, many people are getting their documents in order. It’s time we return to our core values, self-discipline and a respect for the law.

J S Ifthekhar
Email: jsifthekhar@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp