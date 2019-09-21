There is no heroism in breaking rules

J S Ifthekhar By

A Traffic cop flags down a biker. “Show me your licence, “ he orders. The man shuffles through his bag and comes up with his license. “What about insurance and Pollution Under Control certificate?” He produces that too. The cop scratches his head and asks the man to pay a fine of Rs 200. The bewildered biker asks why he is being penalised when all his documents are in order. “Where you have kept them?” “In a plastic cover.” “Don’t you know plastic covers are banned?” the cop growls.

That’s the hot joke on social media. But the reality is no less shocking. The government’s decision to slap heavy penalties under the new Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act has set the cat among the pigeons. Many states have put a break on the implementation of the law for fear of public outcry. But if we look at the chaotic traffic on roads and the impunity with which traffic rules are being violated, the government seems perfectly right in imposing hefty fines.

The other day I saw three youngsters riding a bike on the wrong side of the road. The boy who was driving was speaking on a mobile wedged between his ear and shoulder. I stopped them and asked whether they were not aware of the heavy penalties. “Sir they are not implementing it right away. We will be careful when they do it,” was the casual reply. I was rather shocked at their audacity and lack of respect for the law. In fact, many persons seem to derive pleasure from cocking a snook at the law. Overspeeding, jumping signals and reckless driving gives them some kind of joy. Tales of how they hoodwinked cops are shared as heroic acts. What’s worse, those who follow the rules are not considered ‘man enough’. Aren’t our movies responsible for injecting this false sense of bravado by showing the hero riding recklessly in hot pursuit of the villain?

It’s not celebrities alone, politicians also show scant regard for the law. Recently, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi rode a bike with Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Arvind Kumar on the pillion while inspecting some work. Both of them were helmetless. It was only after they attracted flak on social media, that the senior IAS officer paid a penalty for the offence. But the lawmaker remained unapologetic.

Fear is key. Thanks to the new law, many people are getting their documents in order. It’s time we return to our core values, self-discipline and a respect for the law.

