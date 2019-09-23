Home Opinions Mindspace

Love that lights up the whole sky

During my growing years, in our small locality in Calcutta one of our neighbours was a dour spinster who never smiled, and rarely spoke.

Published: 23rd September 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudha Devi Nayak
Express News Service

During my growing years, in our small locality in Calcutta one of our neighbours was a dour spinster who never smiled, and rarely spoke. The stray hawker or vendor who ventured into her premises was despatched with a withering look. Her windows opened at six in the morning and closed at nine at night promptly. The lone light burning in her portico was the only evidence someone could be inside. She had no family except a nephew who lived abroad and never put in an appearance. Nobody ever saw him. Life moved on without event in relentless routine when suddenly she heard that her nephew and his wife expired in a car accident. Their three-year-old survived but had no one to look after her. The lady who was rarely seen outside her home had to make a hurried trip abroad and come back with her little grand niece, Maya.

With Maya’s coming, life took several turns for the old lady and she practically underwent a trans formation of sorts. We heard her talking to the little one, even crooning her to sleep.  The doors were more open, people ventured to visit and ask her about Maya. She opened up like a flower. She became human in our eyes and we saw that it took a small child to unlock her heart. Maya was the apple of her eye and she gave as much of herself to the child as she in turn received from her. Life had never been more complete.  With the years, Maya grew into a beautiful girl and the old lady grew older with grace. She credited Maya with the change in her and wondered whether it was all an illusion. 

Indeed to give is to receive. It is not only in material terms that we give. To understand, to love, to feel the pain of others, to share their tears and give them a word of consolation or stop by to drive away someone’s loneliness is equally a giving.  Giving is a privilege, not a favour. In the act of giving, we receive abundantly. The giver and the recipient are bound together in holy communion. Giving in whatever way one can is incredibly uplifting and lends purpose to our otherwise circumscribed and empty lives. Expectation or a return is never a part of giving. Hafiz, the Persian lyric poet, very evocatively says, “Even after all this time the Sun never says to the Earth, you owe me ... Look what happens with love like that, it lights the whole sky.” That is what happened between Maya and her grandaunt.

Sudha Devi Nayak

Email: sudhadevi_nayak@yahoo.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Mindspace news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp