Love that lights up the whole sky

Sudha Devi Nayak By

During my growing years, in our small locality in Calcutta one of our neighbours was a dour spinster who never smiled, and rarely spoke. The stray hawker or vendor who ventured into her premises was despatched with a withering look. Her windows opened at six in the morning and closed at nine at night promptly. The lone light burning in her portico was the only evidence someone could be inside. She had no family except a nephew who lived abroad and never put in an appearance. Nobody ever saw him. Life moved on without event in relentless routine when suddenly she heard that her nephew and his wife expired in a car accident. Their three-year-old survived but had no one to look after her. The lady who was rarely seen outside her home had to make a hurried trip abroad and come back with her little grand niece, Maya.

With Maya’s coming, life took several turns for the old lady and she practically underwent a trans formation of sorts. We heard her talking to the little one, even crooning her to sleep. The doors were more open, people ventured to visit and ask her about Maya. She opened up like a flower. She became human in our eyes and we saw that it took a small child to unlock her heart. Maya was the apple of her eye and she gave as much of herself to the child as she in turn received from her. Life had never been more complete. With the years, Maya grew into a beautiful girl and the old lady grew older with grace. She credited Maya with the change in her and wondered whether it was all an illusion.

Indeed to give is to receive. It is not only in material terms that we give. To understand, to love, to feel the pain of others, to share their tears and give them a word of consolation or stop by to drive away someone’s loneliness is equally a giving. Giving is a privilege, not a favour. In the act of giving, we receive abundantly. The giver and the recipient are bound together in holy communion. Giving in whatever way one can is incredibly uplifting and lends purpose to our otherwise circumscribed and empty lives. Expectation or a return is never a part of giving. Hafiz, the Persian lyric poet, very evocatively says, “Even after all this time the Sun never says to the Earth, you owe me ... Look what happens with love like that, it lights the whole sky.” That is what happened between Maya and her grandaunt.

Sudha Devi Nayak

