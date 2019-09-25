Home Opinions Mindspace

A charming peon’s hitch-hiking tales

A charming peon's hitch-hiking tales

By Pradeep Kumar Nayak
Express News Service

Michael, our college peon, is an indefatigable middle-aged man who travels quite often to different places on official duties. Ever since he started working, he has been gladly performing an assortment of outstation work assigned to him by the principal. In the capacity of the Treasury Sirkar, he submits monthly salary bills of the staff at the Government Treasury, goes to the Income Tax Office, the EPF Office, the Sub-Collector’s Office and so on. 

Michael, popularly known as Mikha in our locality, has a penchant for hitch-hiking to distant towns and cities to discharge official responsibilities. Though he takes travelling allowance for the work entrusted to him, he hardly spends a farthing on his journey because he asks for a free ride from bike-riders or drivers of passing vehicles. And he is always lucky enough to come across a bike-rider or a car-driver who is willing to give him a free ride. The shortest distance Mikha hitch-hikes quite often is 22 km, to Ghumsar Udayagiri where the Government Treasury is located. The longest distance he travels in the same way is Bhubaneswar where the Directorate of Higher Education is located. The city is 250 km away from our college.

Nobody is ever known to have refused Mikha a free ride. Strange but true; he wins them over within minutes with his humour, mimicry of political leaders. Above all, his wonderful ability to concoct and tell endless stories like the pilgrim of Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales makes the journey less tedious. 
Most of his classmates are highly placed officials and enjoy his company. In 2010, he was fortunate enough to accompany them to Singapore without having to pay anything. When asked how the experience was, he said: “It was a hitch-hiking in the sky.”

Pradeep Kumar Nayak

Email: pradeep_phlb@rediffmail.com

