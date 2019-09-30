Joys and horrors of a cricket ground

N J Ravi Chander By

A recent visit to the Bengaluru East Ground in Fraser Town to witness a tennis ball cricket tournament rekindled memories. The ground which skirts the East Railway Station is a popular venue for football and tennis ball cricket tournaments and was a favourite haunt during my salad days.

It was on this very ground that my maternal uncles, my siblings and I honed our hockey skills and went on to represent our organisations in the sport with a fair degree of competence. A game of marbles was one of our favourite pastimes and we became adept at hitting the “bulls-eye”.

The younger sibling, Presanna Kumar and I would set off with a couple of marbles and would return home with pockets bursting at the seams only to see the father throw them into the conservancy lane with nary a care for our efforts. I also gambled small time by throwing my weight around in volleyball contests that would be played across a football goalpost. My younger siblings would force me to share the winnings equally or face being exposed to the family elders.

Plays from the epics would be staged and street performers would ply their trade here. I had my share of creepy moments too, like discovering severed human torsos lying on the rail track and ducks meant for the pot being brutally battered to death on the stone benches in the play field by wandering tribals. However, the below incident was mind-boggling.

In early February 1969, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C N Annadurai, popularly called Anna, passed away. The news was met with disbelief, shock and grief by the Tamil community that lived in the Bengaluru Cantonment and thousands made a beeline to Chennai to have a glimpse of the departed leader. The scene at the railway station was one of chaos, commotion and confusion as people thronged the platform and got into every train that stopped at the station.

The bogies were crammed like a can of sardines as commuters fell head over heels to grab every available space. People who failed to get into the bogies clambered onto the roof and made the journey clinging precariously onto the train. Garlanded portraits of the deceased Tamil Nadu leader also sprung up in the street corners of the city. For yours truly who was a mere 10-year-old then, this was an extraordinary sight and will remain etched forever in my memory.

