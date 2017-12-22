Visakhapatnam, Dec 22 (PTI) The city police today nabbed a 15-member gang of burglars including three women and recovered 1.66 kg of gold and 6 kg of silver jewellery from them.

With these arrests, police claimed to have solved over 51 cases of burglary or theft -- 48 cases registered in the city limits and three in East Godavari district.

Leader of the gang was identified as Chukka Sreenu (43).

Sreenu, a resident of Malkapuram area in Vizag city, was involved in over 160 cases, police said.

He was released from prison in 2012 but resumed his criminal carrer, said DCP (Crimes) Shemushi Bajpayee.

Other accused were identified as K Vasu (26), R Nagaraju (40), L Rajasekhar (46), D Suresh (37), M Sudheer Kumar (21), KLV Prasad (24), K Padma (45), K Appalaraju (53), M Lakshmi (40), M Narayanamma (41), D Govind (24), M Santosh Kumar (28), D Venkat (26) and D Siva Kumar (35), all residents of Vizag city.

The gang targeted locked houses and broke in at night time, the DCP said. Further probe is on. PTI COR KRK .

