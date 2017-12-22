Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) The police has arrested two absconders in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, a police official said today.

During twin raids, the police succeeded in arresting the absconders, identified as Balbir Singh and Vinod Kumar, in the district yesterday, he said.

They were wanted in criminal cases registered against them in 2013 and 2014, respectively, the official said.

He said that the criminals were absconding since long and were evading arrest. PTI AB KJ .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.