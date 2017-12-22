Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) The excise department sleuths arrested two women today for their alleged involvement in drug peddling, a senior official said.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials with the help of Narcotiocs Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the women when the they were loitering on the second Hooghly Bridge, yesterday night and seized a huge amount of Hashish from them.

"We had information that drug peddlers would be coming in good numbers to the city. We are quite alert about this and our officers are keeping a watch," he said.

The NCB had earlier this month arrested two persons and a Disc Jockey (DJ) from the city for their involvement in drug peddling. PTI SCH JM .

