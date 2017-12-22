Kathmandu, Dec 22 (PTI) A bomb exploded inside a government office in southern Nepal today, injuring three people.

The remote-controlled bomb was placed inside a sofa in the lobby of the land revenue office in Siraha district, police said.

A government officer and two visitors were injured in the blast, Superintendent of Police Sekhar Koirala said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Siraha District Hospital.

The explosion damaged doors and windows of the building.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blast. PTI SBP PMS .

