Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Three smugglers have been arrested with 20 firearms by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police in Chittorgarh district, police said today.

Following a tip off, a team arrested Irfan Khan, Saddam Hussain and Firoz Khan in Nimbahera and seized 19 pistols and one revolver from their possession yesterday, Additional Director General Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) and SOG Umesh Mishra said.

During preliminary interrogation, they revealed that the arms were purchased from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh each for Rs 27,000 and were to be smuggled in Rajasthan each for Rs 55,000, they said.

They are being interrogated to ascertain further details, the officials said. PTI SDA KJ .

