Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) In a major catch, Customs officials seized 33 kg of gold valued at about Rs 11 crore at the Kempegowda International Airport here today.

The gold was found in a cargo consignment which was supposed to be dispatched from here, Customs officials said.

They, however, declined to divulge more information, saying the investigation was underway. PTI GMS RA VS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.