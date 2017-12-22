New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Four Pakistani prisoners, who had completed their sentence and whose nationality was confirmed by Islamabad, were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah Border today, the External Affairs Ministry said.

There was no detail about the identity or the cases the prisoners were convicted in.

The MEA, however, said in a statement that India attaches priority to addressing humanitarian issues, including early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and prisoners in Pakistan's custody.

India has so far secured the release of 370 Indian prisoners, including 363 fishermen, this year. PTI PR ABH .

