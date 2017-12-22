New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is likely to unveil the future of the Reliance Group at a star studded event tomorrow which will feature Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachhan and Shahrukh Khan.

Ambani will give his 10-15 year vision for the oil to telecom group at the Reliance Family Day which is being held at newly created stadium at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai which will accommodate 50,000 people, a source said.

Like every year, the RIL family day is to commemorate RIL's founder chairman Dhirubhai Ambani's 85th birthday which falls on December 28 but this year event will be larger than ever with over 3 hours show also featuring new bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as well as singer Sonu Nigam.

Not just twins-- Isha and Aakash Ambani but Ambani's younger son Anant will also make appearance at the function.

"The event is also likely to see the Ambani's next generation Akash, Isha and Anant articulating how they see the future," the source said.

RIL group families have been invited to attend the event which will also be connected with 1,200 locations across the globe and another 2,00,000 employees and their families will join the celebrations live via video conferencing "Reliance Family Day will be celebrated tomorrow where RIL Family will celebrate 40 Years of the group. We are expecting RIL Chairman to announce future plans for Jio along with some other group related announcements," the source said.

