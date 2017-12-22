Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Army chief General Bipin Rawat today stressed on the relevance of jointmanship in the armed forces so that it percolates at the functional level and develops a bottom-up approach.

Rawat, addressing a gathering at the College of Defence Management (CDM) in Secunderabad, shared "the national security perspective and vision of the future" with participants of the Higher Defence Management Course at the CDM, according to a PIB (Defence Wing) release.

"He stressed on the relevance of jointmanship in the armed forces, which can suitably be nurtured at a tri-service organisation like the College of Defence Management, so that it percolates at the functional level and develops the bottom-up approach," the release said.

"During the talk, the Chief of the Army Staf highlighted the importance of geopolitics and national interests in the formulation of national security strategy," it stated. PTI SJR BNM KJ .

