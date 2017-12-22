Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) Australia witnessed over 17 per cent growth in Indian travellers with 24,100 visiting the country in October compared to the same period last year.

In October 2016, 20,598 Indians visited Australia, according to data from Tourism Australia.

With sustained growth in arrivals, Australia is inching closer towards achieving its 'Tourism 2020' goal of 300,000 visitors annually, three years ahead of target.

With an impressive double-digit growth in arrivals and spends for the fourth consecutive year, India has emerged as Australia's fastest growing inbound market.

In mid-2017, the Australian Department of Immigration and Border Protection extended online lodgment of visitor visa applications to all Indian nationals, which also helped in the increasing number of visitors to the country.

Tourism Australia is targeting to generate more than AUD 115 billion annually by 2020, from tourism.

New Zealand is the number one source market for Australia followed by China, US, UK, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and India. PTI SM DSK DSK .

