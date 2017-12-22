Kolkata, Dec 22 (PTI) Bangladesh has sought closer economic and trade relations with India, which it considers to be an invaluable partner.

Bangladesh minister for industry Md Amir Hossain Amu said that the recent initiatives to boost connectivity with West Bengal would help in achieving this objective.

Speaking at the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BNCCI) organised Industrial Trade Fair here today, Amu said that Bangladeshi companies are now selling ships to Indian business groups like the Jindals.

He said the country is a thriving textile hub and is also supplying to Indian markets.

Amu said that the target of the Bangladeshi government is to become a developed country by 2041, adding that the World Bank has listed it among the low-income countries of the world with a rising Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Bangaldeshi government is also keen on developing a sustainable development policy, he said.

West Bengal power minister Sobhandev Chatterjee said the state, which has surplus power, is supplying 250 MW to Bangaldesh now.

"We are ready to supply 1,000 MW," he said. PTI DC JM .

