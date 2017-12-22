Noida, Dec 22 (PTI) One more person has been arrested in connection with the killing of BJP leader Shiv Kumar and his security guard last month, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) said today.

In a joint operation involving the UPSTF and Gautam Buddha Nagar police, a sharpshooter, identified as Aniruddha, was arrested from the Bisrakh area last night.

A country-made pistol, three live cartridges, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and Rs 25,000 in cash were seized from Aniruddha, who hails from Muzaffarnagar, a spokesperson of the UPSTF said.

During interrogation, Aniruddha told police his uncle was a member of the Vicky Tyagi gang.

BJP leader Shiv Kumar and his security guard were shot dead in the Bisrakh area on November 16 when they were going to Ghaziabad in a car.

Three people were earlier this month arrested by the UPSTF in connection with the killing. PTI Corr GVS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.