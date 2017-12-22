New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today laid foundation stone of 750 MW Ultra Mega Solar Project at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.

"Foundation stone of 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Project was laid by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan in presence of Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh at Gurh tehsil, Rewa," Madhya Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Department said in a statement today.

Chouhan said in statement that "750 MW Rewa Solar Park is one of the largest solar parks in the world and it is a proud moment for all of us".

He highlighted that Rewa Solar Project busted the myth that solar power is expensive with achieving record low tariff of Rs 2.97 through competitive bidding.

Singh said that Madhya Pradesh through its commitment can fulfill target of 5,000 MW of renewable capacity in coming few years.

Rewa Solar Project is utilising barren and rocky land for productive purposes and being one of the largest in the world has potential to become a tourist attraction.

The project will bring the benefit of Rs 2,086 crore to state utility and Rs 1,220 crore to Delhi Metro in entire span of project life.

The transaction structure of Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project has been awarded World Bank GroupÂ’s President award for Innovation and Excellence.

IFC is the transaction advisor for the project. PTI KKS MKJ .

