Gauba Guwahati, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba today said people whose names do not appear in the first draft of the updated National Register of Citizens (NRC), to be published on December 31, would get an opportunity to include their name in the second draft.

He was speaking to the media here after reviewing the updation of the NRC in Assam with the Registrar General of India and the security scenario in the state with the Unified Command Structure.

"It has been repeatedly emphasised that this is the first draft of the NRC. Those whose names do not appear in the first draft need not worry as there will be opportunities for subsequent investigation and document verification.

"There will be a second draft. There is scope for filing claims and objections as per rule. There is a very well prescribed system in place," he said.

There is "rule of law" and judicial process available to the people of Assam.

"The NRC work is in progress. It is a mammoth exercise by the Registrar General of India. The state government machinery, district deputy commissioners' offices are being mobilised for it. The exercise is being closely monitored by the Supreme Court," Gauba said.

As many as 3.28 crore individuals are involved in the exercise. There are about 68 lakh applications and over six crore documents need to be checked and verified, he said.

The media has an important role to play in disseminating correct information to the public in allaying any apprehensions, the Union home secretary said.

Gauba said the security scenario in Assam was improving.

"Security forces are working in cooperation and synergy.

The trend over the last 15-20 years is that the security scenario is improving in the northeast region. The trend is continuing in the last three years," he said.

The Unified Command Structure which comprises the Army, paramilitary forces and Assam Police officers, apprised him of the security scenario in the state.

Strengthening of border infrastructure, improving border security, fast-tracking of international border fencing and augmentation of physical fencing by state-of-the-art devices were discussed at the review meeting.

Suggestions were made for strengthening trade with neighbouring countries, besides a proposal for a 264-km four- lane road along the Indo-Bhutan border from West Bengal to Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

To a query on the Naga Framework including territories of Assam in Nagalim, the Union home secretary said, "The highest levels in government have clarified that territorial integrity will not be impacted." PTI ESB KK NSD .

