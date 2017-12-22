New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) A 42-year-old Delhi Police constable died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding cluster bus near Palam flyover, police said today.

The deceased, Amarpal, was an ex-serviceman and had joined the Delhi Police in 2010. He was posted at the Delhi Cantonment police station.

While travelling on his motorcycle, he was hit yesterday by a bus at around 9.30 pm near Palam flyover near Maharaja Agrasen hospital, they added.

A case was registered and the accused driver Ramniwas was arrested. PTI SLB RT .

